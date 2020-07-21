Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Minister for Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, has gone into self-isolation for COVID-19, following his meeting with the minister for foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, who tested positive for the virus Sunday.

It was gathered that Dingyadi and a former governor of Sokoto State Senator Aliyu Wammako, had met with foreign affairs minister last Wednesday.

This much was confirmed by the information officer of the police affairs ministry, Mr Seyi Odutayo, to newsmen in Abuja.

Odutayo said: ‘I can confirm that the minister met with his foreign affairs counterpart last Thursday and following the announcement that Mr Geoffrey Onyeama tested positive for the virus, the minister of police affairs has also decided to go into isolation in compliance with the NCDC guidelines.’