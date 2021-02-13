From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Forty-six persons have been arrested by the police in Delta State for allegedly violating the curfew imposed by the state government as part of measures to check the spread of COVID-19.

The suspects which include 36 males and 10 females were arrested in various parts of the state for violating the order restricting movement between 10pm and 4am.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Ari Mohammed Ali, paraded the suspects alongside 52 others arrested for armed robbery, kidnapping, murder, cultism, defilement, car snatching and unlawful possession of firearms.

Ali said the suspects will subsequently have their days in court.

“In compliance with the state government COVID-19 imposed curfew on the state from 2200 hours – 0400 hours, raid/restriction of movement were carried out by the command and a total of 46 suspects comprising 36 males an 10 females who violated the order were arrested from different spots in the state,” Ali stated.

According to him, two pump action guns, one Beretta pistol, two locally made guns, eight 9mm ammunition, 134 live cartridges, one can of chemical tear gas and one AK47 magazines, were recovered from the other 52 suspects.

He added that eight stolen cars, two big coils of aluminum roofing sheets, one military camouflage uniform, two handsets, one military dagger, six ATM cards, two ID cards, N45,000 and three Itel phones were also recovered.

Ali stated that the command also arrested a fake online publisher, one Onoriode Oyiborhor, whose viral video clip led to mob incitement which resulted in the razing of a police patrol van in Effurun last month.

He explained that there was an accident involving a Mercedes tipper, a Toyota Camry car and a tricycle which led to the death of persons along PTI expressway in Effurun.

Ali stated that the video which originated from the 24-year old Oyiborhor erroneously portrayed the police as being responsible for the accident , a development that resulted in the razing of the patrol van by the incited mob.

“From the viral video clip, the author of the online, one Onoriode Oyiborhor ‘m’ 24 years was arrested along with one Chukwudi Paul Kangum ‘m’ 33 years who participated in setting the police vehicle ablaze were arrested, and they confessed to the criminal act. Investigation is ongoing to arrest others and bring them to book,” he stated.