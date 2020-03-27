The Police Command in Enugu State has set up a committee to ensure enforcement of various social restriction orders as directed by both federal and state governments in an effort to contain the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19).

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said in a statement in Enugu on Friday that the committee is headed by the deputy commissioner of police in-charge of operations.

Ndukwe said: “Consequently, the Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Ahmad Abdurrahman, has enjoined the good people of the state to voluntarily adhere to the restriction orders.

“The commissioner has directed the immediate compliance and enforcement of the orders by the Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and Heads of Departments of the Command’s Tactical/Operational Units’’.

The police spokesman also enjoined residents to remain law-abiding and vigilant in this trying time, while complying with the social restriction orders.

He urged them to report anyone found violating the law to the nearest police station or by calling the Command’s numbers: 08032003702, 08075390882 or 08086671202.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi issued social restriction orders as part of measures to curtail the spread of the virus in the state. (NAN)