The Police Command in Akwa Ibom says it will enforce the use of facemasks by prosecuting defaulters in line with the Quarantine and Restriction of Movement Regulations, 2020.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, CSP Nnudam Fredrick, said this in a statement in Uyo on Tuesday.

Fredrick said that the Commissioner of Police, CP Imohimi Edgal, had directed all Area Commanders, DPOs and members of the Enforcement Committee to arrest and prosecute anyone in public places without face mask.

“The Akwa Ibom State Police Command in its renewed efforts and determination to enforce the provisions of the Quarantine and Restriction of Movement Regulations, 2020 as amended, reaffirms that wearing of face masks by all persons in public places will be vigorously enforced.

“For the avoidance of doubt, paragraph 12 (1) of the regulations states that ‘the use of facemask by all persons in public places is hereby made mandatory.’

“Paragraph 12(2) provides a fine of N10, 000 for a first time offender or community service for seven days and a fine of N20,000 for a second time offender and subsequent offender or community service for 14 days,” he said.

Fredrick warned that pedestrians, passengers, drivers, congregations, artisans and other persons found in public places without facemasks would be arrested and prosecuted.

He enjoined residents to always wear facemasks in public places and follow other safety measures aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. (NAN)