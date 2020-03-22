Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Political parties and churches in Delta State, at the weekend, held various sessions despite warnings that gatherings of more than 50 people should be avoided in view of the ravaging coronavirus.

However, the Delta State Government is yet to come up with public policy prohibiting such gatherings. The government only gave an indication to shut education institutions from Thursday.

Daily Sun learnt that churches in Asaba, the state capital, with more than 50 people in their congregation held their services on yesterday, although with safety precautions as hand washing platforms were strategically provided for congregants.

This is even as the state chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) went ahead with its local government congresses last Saturday, where majority of the incumbent executive members were returned.

In Isoko North council where officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission were said to have monitored the congress, Godwin Ogorugba, was re-elected as chairman with 17 others as council party executives.

Returning Officer for the congress, Appearance Esiso, described the congress, which held at Ozoro field, as very peaceful, and commended party members for their good leadership, explaining that the conduct of the congress was in line with the provisions of the PDP constitution.

Former minority leader of House of Representatives and member representing Isoko Federal Constituency, Leo Ogor, said he was pleased with the outcome of the congress and thanked party faithful for their support over the years.

“Today is a great day and I thank God for keeping me alive to witness this day. Let me thank you all for being here and for your support over the years,” Ogor said.

Also, Majority Leader of the Delta State House of Assembly, Tim Owhefere, urged the newly elected party officials to work hard to deliver all candidates of the party in future elections, pointing out that the party guidelines were fully observed in the conduct of the congress.

“Let me assure those who could not return to the executive to be patient with us as we are compiling names of those who did not make it and we will empower them. I am sure Isoko North will continue to take first in this kind of activities,” he said

Ogorugba, in his acceptance speech, commended leaders and party faithful for the peaceful conduct, saying it was devoid of rancour.