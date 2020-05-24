Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Polymer Institute of Nigeria has declared its capacity and readiness to produce medical equipment for COVID-19.

This was disclosed by its National President, Professor Paul Mamza in a statement to Journalists at the weekend.

Professor Mamza, however, expressed displeasure over the non-patronage of local manufacturing for the production of medical-grade Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) and face-masks in Nigeria during Covid-19 Pandemic.

Mamza, a Professor of Polymer Science and Technology at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, said: “The Institute is ever available to assist the Federal government and state governments in the production of locally made PPEs and facemasks.”