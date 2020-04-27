Abia government has been advised to as a matter of urgency to equip and expand the existing facilities at FMC Umuahia, and other isolation centres in the state.

The president, Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), FMC Umuahia, Dr Onuh Emeka Felix who gave this advice in Umuahia while speaking to newsmen, said the poor state of the isolation centres in the state was quite worrisome.

On the issue testing of exposed individuals, he noted that the situation in Abia State and reports from different centres. in the country “suggest obvious deficiency in the capacity of various states to test suspected patients and exposed individuals.

“The low numbers recorded in these states consequently confers a false sense of security and confidence on the populace.”

Dr. Onuh made it known that the trend is dangerous as Abia and other affected states may be sitting on a time bomb. He therefore called for concerted effort by governments at all levels to ramp up efforts to increase their capacity to test suspected cases and exposed individuals.