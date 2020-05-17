George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The poultry farmers in the state have lamented the activities of security agents who have now made it difficult for them to access necessary vaccines for the breeding of their birds.

This is just as they said that because they have not been to market their produce as a result of the lockdown in the state.

They also alleged that security agents in the state have constituted themselves into an extortion team inspite of the presidential directives that agricultural inputs are amongst goods allowed for safe passage across the states.

The state Chairman of the Poultry Association of Nigeria, Mr Chijioke Uchegbu who stated this yesterday, said that poultry farmers in the state said that the COVID-19 pandemic which has resulted in the restriction of movement in the state has affected their business.

According to him , ” the poultry farmers in the state are suffering because of the COVID-19 pandemic because most of us who have collected bank loans to expand their businesses but now. It is difficult for most of the Poultry farmers to repay the bank facilities because they are not able to market their eggs and matured birds.”

He added , even the soldiers and police officers are not allowing the i to come through inspite of the fact that there is a presidential directives that all agricultural inputs safe passage, but those security agents have been extorting truck drivers transporting these essential inputs making it more expensive for our members to access.”

Uchegbu also disclosed that the Association has acquired its own land where they are going to establish poultry processing market in the state to enable the Poultry farmers to market their products, unlike the current situation where they are finding it difficult to dispose of their produce.