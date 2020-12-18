From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, has disclosed that the ECOWAS Ministerial Coordinating Committee on COVID-19 said harmonised guidelines have been developed and agreed on as an important tool to control spread of the pandemic.

He said the committee applauded the decision of the Federal Executive Council to approve the reopening of four land borders and recommended easing of cross-border travel and trade in the ECOWAS subregion.

Ehanire said the ministers were concerned about the resurgence of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the region, the decline in adherence to non-pharmaceutical preventive measures and agreed to propose a uniform rate for pre-travel COVID-19 testing for travels within the ECOWAS region.

On the vaccines, Ehanire said: “We continue to closely follow issues related to vaccine development and have held talks with representatives of vaccine developers to work on additional and alternative sources to meet our national vaccine security needs. Nigeria will be working on a mix of public, private and external funds.”