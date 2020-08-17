Churches in Abeokuta, the Ogun capital, reopened, yesterday with most complying with the protocols to check spread of COVID-19 but pregnant women and children were not allowed into the worship centres.

Newsmen, who visited some churches, reported that automated hand washing units, hand sanitisers and infrared thermometers were deployed by the churches.

Many churches also displayed bold inscription, No Mask No Entry, at entrances, with officials taking the temperature of worshipers wearing face masks.

Also social distancing was observed by worshipers with stickers to show distance spacing.

At Living Faith Church World wide (Winners Chapel) at Quarry Road in Abeokuta, three services were held with an impressive turn out of Christian faithful.

Security agents as well as members of the state task force on COVID-19 were present in many churches to monitor compliance.

At St. Leo Catholic Church, Abeokuta Diocese, a cleric, Lawrence Ogundipe, told newsmen that only parishioners with face masks were allowed into the church to observe the holy mass.

Ogundipe said parishioners had their temperature checked and hands washed before being granted access into the church.

He said messages had earlier been sent to parishioners through church platforms to inform them on the COVID-19 protocols and how the services would be conducted.

He advised parishioners to adhere to government’s precautionary measures against COVID-19 and promised that government guidelines against the spread of the virus would be applied in the services.

At the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Jesus Centre Family, Omida area of Abeokuta, there was, however, a low turnout of Christian faithful.

The pastor in charge, Lakan Badru, expressed joy at having members back to church after over four months.

Badru appealed to members to use the churches’ reopening as an opportunity to support the government in seeking divine intervention for an end to the pandemic.

He also urged members to comply with government guidelines in order to flatten the curve of COVID-19.

Also, as churches reopen in Ekiti, a clergyman, Rufus Osunlade, has called for concerted efforts to ensure strict compliance.

Osunlade, the assistant pastor in-charge of Province 7 of RCCG in Ado Ekiti, who thanked governments, at various levels, particularly the Ekiti government, for providing the necessary precautions to ensure smooth reopening of worship centres, tasked worshippers on absolute cooperation.

He assured the state that churches, under the province, would maintain social distancing, adhere to the use of face masks and body temperature test for each member before entering the church among other directives.

Remilekun Falua, head of COVID-19 protocol at the Christ Apostolic Church, Chapel of Glory in Basiri, Ado-Ekiti, said his church had met all the government’s conditions stipulated for reopening of churches.