Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is an infectious disease caused by a newly discovered coronavirus.

Most people infected with the COVID-19 virus will experience mild to moderate respiratory illness and recover without requiring special treatment. Older people, and those with underlying medical problems like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, and cancer are more likely to develop serious illness.

The best way to prevent and slow down transmission is be well informed about the COVID-19 virus, the disease it causes and how it spreads. Protect yourself and others from infection by washing your hands or using an alcohol based rub frequently and not touching your face.

The COVID-19 virus spreads primarily through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose when an infected person coughs or sneezes, so it’s important that you also practice respiratory etiquette (for example, by coughing into a flexed elbow).

At this time, there are no specific vaccines or treatments for COVID-19. However, there are many ongoing clinical trials evaluating potential treatments. WHO will continue to provide updated information as soon as clinical findings become available.

According to a Mortality and Morbidity Weekly Report (MMWR) from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), pregnant women may be at increased risk of experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms that could require hospitalization.

The most recent CDC data suggests that pregnant women are more likely to be hospitalized. They also have an increased risk of being placed on a ventilator, compared with women who aren’t pregnant.

COVID-19 is already linked to a higher rate of cesarean and pre-term births but evidence is scant as to whether the virus can cross the placental barrier to infect the fetus.

Based on a small number of cases, there’s a higher rate of C-sections because mothers are in extreme circumstances and need to get their babies out. It is known for sure if the baby is getting the virus in utero or when it passes through the birth canal or becomes contaminated during delivery. That’s still an open question.

Plasma from people who survived COVID-19 is safe treatment for the disease.

A new study finds that using plasma from people who have recovered from COVID-19 is safe for people currently battling the disease.

The study published in the Mayo Clinic Proceedings involved 20,000 people and found that the treatment, called convalescent plasma, appeared to be safe for people with COVID-19.

The first group, about 5,000 people who received the plasma, had a mortality rate of around 12 percent in the subsequent week. In the early stages of the study, plasma was in short supply and people who received the treatment were severely ill.

As plasma became more readily available, people were able to get the treatment earlier in their disease when it’s more likely to be effective, and the mortality rate went down. However, it’s unclear if there were other advancements happening simultaneously that could also explain that change.

For the larger study, the mortality rate for people who received the plasma was under 9 percent. Because of the way the study was conducted, it wasn’t conclusively clear if the plasma helped lessen COVID-19 symptoms. There wasn’t a control group of people who didn’t receive treatment.

“You’d like to have the gold standard [of evidence] in something this important, and I feel like it always ends up here with this approach,” said Jeffrey P. Henderson, an infectious disease specialist at Washington University in St. Louis, told the Washington Post. “It’s pushed into action quickly, because there’s no other option, and there’s a theoretical reason in the moment that it works.”

Researchers say more studies are needed to determine if receiving plasma helped effectively treat people with COVID-19.

Hydroxychloroquine fails to prevent COVID-19 in a new study

Accordung to a recent study, taking hydroxychloroquine wasn’t effective as a prophylactic treatment against COVID-19.

Researchers looked at 821 people with no symptoms of COVID-19. Over 87 percent had close contact with someone with the disease. About half of the people — 414 — were given hydroxychloroquine and the other participants were given a placebo. Researchers found the infection rate among the two groups was statistically similar, meaning hydroxychloroquine didn’t show any ability to protect people from contracting the virus that causes COVID-19.

They found side effects were more common in people taking hydroxychloroquine but there was no major reactions reported.

People with cancer are twice as likely to die from COVID-19

A major study revealed a 13 percent fatality rate for people with cancer who contract COVID-19. The study published in the medical journal The Lancet found people with advanced cancer were nearly 5 times as likely to die after contracting COVID-19 than people without cancer.

Even for people whose cancer was relatively stable had double the risk of death if they contracted the disease.

“The death rate for this group of patients as a whole was 13 [percent] more than twice that reported for all patients with COVID-19… Certain subgroups, such as patients with active (measurable) cancer and those with an impaired performance status, fared much, much worse,” said Dr. Jeremy Warner, MS, associate professor of medicine and biomedical informatics at Vanderbilt University, the study’s corresponding author in a statement.

However, the team didn’t find that undergoing treatment for cancer, including chemotherapy or having surgery, impacted the risk of dying by COVID-19.

They advised that these treatments shouldn’t be delayed due to the pandemic since it can cause worse outcomes for patients.

WHO warns COVID-19 “may never go away”

Officials from the WHO said that the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 may never go away.

During a briefing on May 13, WHO emergencies expert Dr. Mike Ryan warned reporters that the public needs to be ready to deal with the virus for the long term.

“I think it is important we are realistic and I don’t think anyone can predict when this disease will disappear,” he said. “I think there are no promises in this and there are no dates. This disease may settle into a long problem, or it may not be.”

While dozens of potential vaccines are being studied, there’s no guarantee they’ll work effectively enough to eliminate the virus.

•Source: healthline.com