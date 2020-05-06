Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

As part of mechanisms to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Aso Rock Villa, the Presidency has installed a three-in-one wash hand basin, just before the entrance to the Press Galaxy.

The machine has a pedal to dispense liquid soap on the left, another pedal to dispense water in the middle and the last pedal on the left to dispense hand sanitiser.

This is in addition to officials of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) stationed at the Pilot Gate and the Admin reception to check the temperature of each entrant to the Villa, as well as hand out hand sanitisers at each point.

President Muhammadu Buhari had last month in a photograph demonstrated to Nigerians how to wash their hands in order to avoid contracting or spreading coronavirus.

The photograph was released by the State House, Abuja.

In the photograph, he was seen washing his hands in a wash hand basin right in front of a mirror. The location is reported to be at his office or residence at the Presidential Villa in Aso Rock, Abuja.

It carries the caption, “President Buhari shows the way. Wash your hands, as many times as you can.”

The president joined the campaign meant to serve as a precaution against contracting the coronavirus.