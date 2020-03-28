Aidoghie Paulinus, Fred Ezeh, Abuja

A former minister of aviation, Chief Osita Chidoka, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately dissolve the special task force on COVID-19 headed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, for lack of effective coordination.

Instead, he suggested that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo should be directed to take the lead and coordinate the activities of the force across the country.

He said in his Facebook account: “Mr President, please dissolve the current COVID-19 taskforce, direct the Vice President Prof. Osinbajo to take the lead and coordinate Governor’s response.

“The Vice President should give us daily status briefing and clarify how our poor and vulnerable will eat and access medicare while shut down lasts.

“We cannot afford a shut down without clear thinking and plans to mitigate impact on our cash economy where majority are on daily pay. We are not China, US or Italy.”

This is even as the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) urged the Federal Government to unbundle of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for efficient and effective service delivery to Nigerians.

The declaration followed the assessment tour of the centre’s medical facilities by the President, Commonwealth Medical Association (CMA), Dr. Osahon Enabulele, in readiness for any upsurge in cases of coronavirus in the country.

Enabulele said the speed of response to calls and other request for services on account of the recent coronavirus outbreak had exposed the level of manpower, state of preparedness and readiness of NCDC to respond to epidemic emergencies.