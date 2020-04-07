Doris Obinna

The Lagos State Ministry of Health (LSMOH) on Wednesday said it welcomed the Presidential Taskforce that was on a visit to inspect the state’s isolation centres.

In its Twitter handle @LSMOH, the ministry twitted:

Presidential Taskforce on #COVID19Nigeria #PTFCOVID19 visits Lagos, inspects isolation facilities at Onikan Stadium, Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Lagos University Teaching Hospital @LUTHofficial and Gbagada General Hospital. Details soon.

In a similar tweet, the incident commander, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu @jidesanwoolu announced the discharge of another female patient in the state.