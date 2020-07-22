Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on political matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, has symphatized with Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, on his COVID-19 health status.

Ojudu, who said he was startled by the responses of some residents on the reality of the virus, said COVID-19 was real, called for hygienic practices and strict adherence to precautionary guidelines to contain the spread in the state.

Ojudu who in a press statement wished the governor quick recovery said,

“Just been informed that my governor and brother Dr Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Here is wishing him quick recovery and God’s abundant protection.”

Ojudu urged Ekiti residents to adhere strictly to preventive guidelines in order to curtail the spread of the virus in the State, he dismissed the opinion of some doubting the truthfulness of Coronavirus.

“I am alarmed by the kind of responses I get from our people each time I talk to them about the need to be very careful in their day to day social relations and they tell me there is nothing like coronavirus.

“Coronavirus is real and it is deadly but not a death sentence.

“Please use your face masks when not alone, avoid large gatherings and wash your hands with soap from time to time. Keep handy your sanitizer when you are not in a position to watch your hand.”

The President’s aide urged anyone who has or feels symptoms similar to those of the virus to go for test and isolate from family and friends.