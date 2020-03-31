KEHINDE ADEWOLE

Popular cleric and seer, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele of the Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church with headquarters in Oke-afa, Lagos has dismmised Sunday’s address by President Mohammadu Buhari as falling far below expectations from the Nigerian masses.

The cleric who had predicted the emergence of Covid 19 pandemic March, 2019 in his yearly book of prophecies, 2019/2020 edition, said that what the masses or common Nigerians had long waited for from their President, is :”something concrete as a palliative and great soothing balm, not some vague promises that leaves no hope for the Proles.”

Speaking with newsmen on Tuesday on the speech by the President, he said: “millions of Nigerians are suffering, all that the President is saying is about school feeding for children who have since been barred from school. He was also talking about Npower and conditional cash transfer, and I ask, how many poor Nigerians have been registered in such scheme. The President doesn’t seem to be in touch with the realities of the Nigerians masses and it is so disappointing.

” More disappointing is the fact that the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) are not speaking the truth to power.”

The cleric also dropped a bombshell saying every so called big men who have stolen the wealth of the nation will be hit with the virus.

He also warned that over 25,000 Nigerians will be hit with the Covid pandemic should government relent in its efforts to curb the deadly disease.

Primate Ayodele who also announced that he has prepared 10,000 annointed bottles of water and oil which he assured will cure and prevent Covid 19, declared that he will be giving the spiritual cure and prevention to Nigerians and anyone free of charge!.

The prophet said: “Mark my words! This pandemic called Covid 19 will soon pass away as the Lord has revealed to us. We had said it that it will come as reports in the dailies and online from March , 2019 have shown.

“Covid 19 will hit those who have emptied the nation’s treasury for their personal and greedy comfort. We are seeing some signs already. The government’s effort in tackling the virus has been highly commendable but they should not discourage prayers because medicine has failed us, world leaders have also failed us. This time we must turn to God. 20,000 to 25,000 Nigerians may be hit if care is not taken to urgently curb it.

“Gathering of the people of God to pray shouldn’t be discouraged but number of such should be reduced. “.

Primate Ayodele’s bombshell is coming on the heels of the astounding fulfilment of his prophecies for 2020 which recent developments across the world have revealed.

At least 40 predictions of the cleric as listed in his annual book of prophecies of the 2019-2020, have been fulfilled. The developments included among others, the Ukrainian Plane crash, gas explosions in Ebonyi, Kaduna and Lagos, Boko Haram Killing soldiers and attack on Christians, Iran – Us War, UBA sack of 4000 staff, Increase in energy tariff, Fire outbreak at the mortuary, The death of chairman, lkosi isheri LCDA – Engr Abdufatai Oyesanya

and NURTW losing their Vice chairman and the fight and crisis within the factions.

Others are his warning to pray against death in Aso Villa, as revealed in the case of Assistant Director to the State House, Abuja, Laetitia Naankang Dagan, Lassa fever killing 14 on Ondo and kano, the Amotekun crisis, removal of Governor Emeka in Imo State governor by supreme court and the current Global Economic Crises.

Primate Ayodele’s prophecies also include death of Former Kenya President, Nigerian musician and the footballer who is the Remo star player, Nassarawa FC player and Rangers striker.

The cleric had also predicted the disgraceful dethronement of the Emir of Kano, Sanusi O. Sanusi and an Eze in Igboland, death of Kayode Dosumu, a Nollywood star.

He equally predicted the Abule Ado explosion in Lagos, recurrence of Ebola in some African countries and Nigeria, the crises in Buckingham palace and strange occurrences that a engulfed the place, another recession in Nigeria as well as the confussion in CBN.

It was the same Ayodele who predicted the Bank recapitalisation, inability of some states to pay 30,000 minimum wage, Oil Price Crash, Donald Trump Impeachment Survival, Oshiomole’s travails in APC, Keystone building collapsing

and the bank having another CEO.

The prophet said Obaseki and Akeredolu will face challenges for second term in Edo and Ondo.

The reaffirmation of PDP governor in Bayelsa was predicted by him as well as others which included the Asian pandemic disease and mentioning China specifically, Aviation sector losing money, High increase in Transport fare, South Sudan Prime minister escaping assassination, President Buhari having health issues, Some Nigerian Governors having problem with their health, PDP’s victory in Zamfara State, a new queen/king in UK and the Cameroonian president that slumped. He has said that there may be a new Pope in 2021.

During one of his services in his church at the Lagos headquarters last year, which was covered by the Reporter, Primate Ayodele had urged members of the church to pray against a certain pandemic which would bring the world to her knees. He ordered two months fasting and prayers for his church members and told newsmen to urge the world to pray.

Some of the members who spoke with newsmen have testified that they could not have Covid 19 because of the prayers and because they have the water and oil by the cleric.

However, the members have reacted to some reports on the social media which claimed that he made some unfulfilled predictions. They said the cleric had never said that PDP will win the last Presidential poll, that he has won the party to choose former Senate President Bukola Saraki instead of Atiku Abubakar.

Several reports by the Reporter confirm the members’ denial.

Primate Ayodele who also counseled some world leaders, particularly, Cote D’ivoire. He dropped three names; Amadou Gon coulibaly, Gbagbo and Guillaume soro as possible future leaders of the country.