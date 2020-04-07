Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Spiritual Director of Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke, Anambra State, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obimma (Ebube Muonso) has begun distributing food stuff and other relief materials to members of the ministry and the larger community to cushion the effect of Coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Obimma who is also the Parish Priest of Blessed Iwene Tansi Parish Umudioka, Anambra State while distributing the items to thousands of people who thronged the parish, urged them to remain faithful to God even at a time the disease is ravaging the world.

He pledged to do more in order to curb the rate of hunger at this perilous COVID-19 Pandemic, while asserting that everybody should look up to God the author and finisher of our faith.

“When the people of God are happy, God is happy. By the special grace of God I’m aspiring to live the life of God which is life of generosity.

“The people of God should not loose hope but have faith in God because He is omnipotent. He cannot forsake his people even in time of deadly disease like this. We shall overcome every power of darkness in any guise against the Church of Christ. We are giving the little we have to support the less privilege in our midst to the glory of God,” Obimma stated.