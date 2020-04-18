ADEWOLE KEHINDE

Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, General Overseer of the Inri Evangelical Spiritual church with headquarters in Oke-Afa, Lagos who had predicted drama and death in Aso Rock Villa, has now cautioned the Federal Government to relax the on going lockdown to curfew so as to prevent an imminent revolt from the already hungry and angry masses.

Primate Ayodele who in an interview published via this medium on January 2, predicted the Covid 19 pandemic and drama and death in Aso Rock this year, had also warned further that many rich people, particularly those who diverted the nation’s wealth for personal use, will die of the disease. He had also prepared free 10,000 annointed oil and water to cure Covid 19.​

On page 47, of his yearly book of prophecies, Warnings to the Nation’s, 2018/2019 edition, the cleric had warned: “The spirit of God says that we should pray to rebuke all forms of tension in the Aso Rock Villa, and let the President pray not to lose any of his aides.”

Some Nigerians who have been following the cleric, told Daily Sun: “Many times the popular seer, Primate Ayodele issued warnings to the world and our governents through his many accurate prophecies. Unfortunately, they don’t listen to him. Could this be because the prophet has been so Frank, factual and direct?​

They said further: “Primate Ayodele has become a force to reckon with in accurate predictions. In my opinion, Primate Ayodele is a true Man of God, a Seer with untainted records of fulfilled prophecies. He is not like some seasonal prophets but one who will give the prophecies far ahead of time as many of his fufilled prophecies have testified.​”

Up till now, the cleric has over 10, 000 fulfilled prophecies and he intends to publish a compilation of these prophecies in two months time. The next edition of annual book of prophecies, 2020/21 will soon be published. The cleric has since, the break out of the pandemic relocated to the mountain for serious prayers and seeking God’s face.

It was Primate Ayodele who had warned the presidency in a news report which was done by the Reporter in January this year that there will be drama and death in the Aso Rock. He had specifically predicted that an aide of the President will die this year. Ayodele had also recently through the report by the Reporter that the Covid 19 virus will kill many rich people, especially those who had cornered Nigeria’s commonwealth for their personal use. We all know that these prophecies had come to pass.​

Primate Ayodele had predicted that America and United Nations will have serious issues which will lead to depletion of of funds available to the organisation. This has also happened. The prediction was contained in the prophet’s book, Warnings to the nation’s, 2018/19 edition.

Primate Ayodele had since 2017 warned the world about the Covid 19 pandemic. On page 2 of same book, 2018/19 edition, he had said about year 2020: “l forsee hunger and anger during Buhari’s second term.” ​

Asked what will happen in the nearest future, the​ prophet has given further predictions as warnings to everyone, hear him: “Our economy will be terribly​ battered and Nigerians may suffer seriously. This Covid 10 will not go either today or tomorrow. If care is not taken it may extend till next year. More prominent people will still die of the Virus, but God may still avert this imminent calamities if our government urgently take certain steps: one is to relax the on going lockdown to 6pm to 7am. Two is to allow our churches to hold services , praise and pray to God but under the strict adherence to measures out in place by the World Health Organisation (WHO).​

“Three, our rich men should stop donating monies directly into the covers of government. They should give direct to the people, although, such excerise should be super used by government agencies. Giving monies to government directly will lead a a situation where such monies will be in the hands of a few individuals who will divert the money for their personal use.

Monies being donated by Nigerian philanthropists and other Organisations should be used for sustaining Nigerians in the face of the raging pandemic and the imminent economic depression. Government should also provide massive employment through huge investment in agriculture, they should hugely encourage local production and discourage importation. The government must urgently and sincerely equip our hospitals with state of the art health facilities and more importantly, government must allow churches to gather in few numbers and pray. The nation needs urgent spiritual cleansing, this the Lord has revealed to me but I will still ask for more direction in this regard. I tell you, some state governments may shut down after this pandemic. Only God knows when the pandemic will end. There are more calamities coming, but they can be averted if world leaders will humble themselves and fast for three days, seeking the face of the Lord and The Lord of hosts will put a final stop to all these diseases.​

I tell you, shocking secrets hidden in government will soon be blown up during this pandemic. There will also be heavy flooding again this year and it may be accompanied by several diseases. We must pray against this.​ Deadly Virus from China has not ended. But there is nothing prayer cannot surmount,” he said.

Primate Ayodele had also predicted that the U.S Democrats will elect Joe Biden as their Presidential candidate but who will win the U.S poll, he said he will reveal pretty soon.

About the on going lockdown, Primate Ayodele warned the government not to extend it beyond April, 27, saying: ” There is already too much anger in the land, and so, the government should not allow the lockdown beyond April 27, if the government fails to do this, the people will Revolt. There will be protests and deviance by the people so we urge the government to be very concious of this, ” he said.

Primate Ayodele also urged President Buhari to pay special attention on his health.