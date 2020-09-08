Romanus Okoye

The Prisoners’ Rehabilitation and Welfare Action (PRAWA) has donated a virtual platform to inmates in correctional facilities across Nigeria.

PRAWA Executive Director Dr Uju Agomoh said this was put in place to ensure inmates can interact with their families and lawyers seamlessly in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said this was part of the COVID-19 donations to the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) by PRAWA with the support of Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA).

According to her, computers, telephones and modems for virtual visits between inmates and their families, lawyers, among others, are currently being donated to designated facilities.

‘All the three custodial centres, Umuahia, Aba and Aro Chukwu centres in Abia State are benefiting from this initiative.

‘Others include Owerri Custodial centre in Imo State, Enugu State, Port Harcourt centre in Rivers State.

‘Lagos State: Ikoyi, Kirikiri Maximum, Kirikiri Medium, Kirikiri Female; Kano State with Kano Central and Gusau, FCT (Kuje), and Niger State (Suleja) custodial centres will also benefit,’ she said.

Agomoh said that the Port Harcourt custodial centre would receive their virtual platforms on September 8, adding that Owerri custodial centre would receive theirs on the September 9.

She added that Enugu custodial centre would receive on September 10, noting that PRAWA would continue to be committed to promoting institutional reforms.

According to her, the organisation would not relent in creating access to justice, rehabilitation and social development for offenders, ex-offenders, torture victims and youths at risk.

The Controller, Abia Correctional Service, Mr Julius Ezugwu, assured that the materials donated would be judiciously used and also help to keep the virus away from custodial centres.

PRAWA promised to donate items to the 17 custodial centres across the country.

This followed the restrictions placed on physical visits to the correctional facilities by the Federal Government.