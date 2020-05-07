The Progressive Students Movement (PSM), a pan-African student group, has urged the Federal Government to totally lockdown states with rising cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

The President of PSM, Mr Bestman Okereafor, made the call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Enugu.

He spoke on the way forward to get holistic containment of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Okereafor, however, lauded some state governments that had taken the containment seriously and had spent a lot to ensure positive results as well as flattening the graphic curve of the pandemic.

According to him, it is just worrisome that some states are not doing much in terms of facilities, equipment and health workers preparedness, and they continue to have daily upsurge of cases.

“The Federal Government, as a matter of urgency, should declare a state of emergency in states with high level of confirmed COVID-19 cases basically to reduce the spread of the pandemic.

“The state of emergency should come on these states through strict enforcement of lockdown for at least two weeks.

“This move had become imperative following the increase in inter-state movement especially at night hours notwithstanding the present night curfew imposed by the Federal Government meant to ensure containment of the pandemic,’’ he said.

NAN recalls that as at midnight of Wednesday (May 6), 195 fresh cases were confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in the country; thus bringing the number of national confirmed cases to 3,145. (NAN)