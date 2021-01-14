From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

In an effort to promote health and safety for Nigerians amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, My World of Bags (MWOB), a bag design and manufacturing company has secured a partnership with Mastercard Foundation on an initiative called Project SafeUp.

The company said the objective of the project was to support government’s effort to contain the community transmission of dreaded coronavirus in Nigeria, by providing free Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) for frontline health workers and other Nigerians.

No fewer than 2.5 million items of PPEs were produced and distributed to health workers and the public in South West states of Oyo, Lagos, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti, and few other locations across the country.

Founder and CEO, MWOB, Femi Olayebi, in a statement explained that the PPEs included re-usable non-surgical masks, face shields, gowns and scrubs, and shoe and head covers.

She said that the unexpected outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and the support from Mastercard Foundation informed the decision of MWOB to retool its factory to focus on the production of PPEs, announcing that key partnerships have also been established with the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) for the success of the project.

Olayebi reiterated the company’s commitment to support the fight against the spread of the Coronavirus, stating, “we are proud to be a part of the solution and honoured to contribute to the efforts of the authorities and health bodies to protect health workers and citizens from the devastating impact of COVID-19.

“We believe that a country is only as strong as the health and wellness of its citizens. We are grateful to Mastercard Foundation for their support and look forward to continuing to work with them to improve the welfare of our citizens.”

She explained that Project SafeUp is committed to enhancing the use of PPEs by Nigerians and to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by sensitizing the public on the critical need to incorporate preventative measures in their day-to-day activities.

“Undoubtedly, COVID-19 pandemic has had adverse effect on individuals and organizations across the country. It has also been particularly detrimental for many entrepreneurs and small business owners who make up most of the Nigerian population and rely on day-to-day incomes to survive.”

Meanwhile, the Country Head, Mastercard Foundation, Chidinma Lawanson, in her submissions, expressed the commitment of Mastercard Foundation to the health and well-being of Nigerians, hence the support for the project.

She said: “At Mastercard Foundation, we believe that this initiative will help to reduce adverse effects of COVID-19 by enabling people to safely return to their routines with the use of PPEs, thus improving the economic outcomes of low-income subgroups and women in particular, and contributing to slowing down the spread of the virus.”