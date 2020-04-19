Weeks into the commencement of the lockdown and other restriction measures, expectations are going up as to when normalcy would return. With routines interrupted and plans suddenly altered, it is easy to tell, even from the faces of children, that it is the hope of many that the pandemic be overcome as soon as possible. Fears and anxieties continue to rise as the number of people who are infected as well as people dying from the corona virus disease increase. As at Tuesday, 14 April 2020, situation reports from the World Health Organisation places the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to be a little under 2 million people globally and number of COVID-19 deaths to be over one hundred thousand people globally. As lockdown extensions roll out at various locations and vaccines are yet to be approved for use, it is no doubt that uncertainties could result in anxiety which may be bad for the heart as well as worsen an existing heart condition.

There is no better time to take care of one’s health than now and whether one has a heart condition or has the perfect heart health it remains important to maintain healthy behaviours. This is especially crucial as COVID-19 has been reported to be more severe in persons with underlying heart diseases amongst others. The heart is a very loyal organ that begins to serve its function from the womb and continues non-stop until death, for different reasons, it’s importance is usually overlooked especially by healthy persons. However, like other vital organs in the body, it is essential to care for the heart and this should be done at all ages not just in old age.

Caring for the heart includes all actions taken to keep the heart healthy and functioning optimally. The heart is the organ responsible for pushing blood to different parts of the body to supply oxygen and other needed materials.

Unhealthy lifestyle choices like poor diet, inadequate exercise, excessive consumption of alcohol and tobacco smoking can affect the heart causing problems that reduce the capacity of the heart to function normally. To think that one has the power to maintain and promote the optimal activity of one’s heart through mere everyday lifestyle choices is an opportunity ought to be taken by everyone right?

As the popular quote “Prevention is better than cure”(Desiderius Erasmus), it is considered wise to do what is within one’s power to promote health and prolong life. Such actions may range from those which require very little energy like thinking positively to avoid unnecessary worry, to more energyintensive

workouts most days of the week. There are certain aspects of day-today living that may require more improvement to produce sustainable and effective results.

Nutrition

Eating habits can affect one’s risk of heart disease, either increasing or reducing the risk. The quantity and quality of foods eaten plays an important role towards achieving a healthier heart. Choosing a diet consisting of hearthealthy foods especially those high in fibre is recommended. Examples include whole grains( like whole grain bread or pasta, whole wheat bread, quinoa, barley, buckwheat, brown rice, oatmeal among others), fresh or frozen vegetables and fruits, monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats( like that present in olive oil, canola oil, avocadoes, fish, nuts and seeds), low-fat proteins like lean meat, poultry, eggs and fish, legumes( beans, peas, lentils) among other healthy foods. Certain foods to avoid or limit intake include refined sugar, processed meats, trans fat, fried food, white bread and other foods from refined flour, full fat milk to mention a few.

Minimal/moderate daily salt consumption is also recommended for optimal heart health.

Exercise

Physical activity is required for a healthy heart. About 150 minutes per week of moderate intensity exercise like brisk walking, running, cycling, tennis playing, swimming is recommended. Discussing with a cardiologist or primary care provider to provide guidance as to the appropriate exercise is required especially for people diagnosed with heart diseases or those who are not sure of their heart health/risk status.

Stress management

One encounters several stressful situations daily and the type of response to the stressor has far reaching effects on health. Reducing stress can protect the heart. Prolonged stress tend to worsen indulgence in smoking, unhealthy diet (overeating leading to obesity) which will in turn lead to high blood pressure, high blood cholesterol, atherosclerosis which affects the heart. Having a positive attitude, stress relieving techniques like (meditation, yoga, tai chi), healthy eating, having adequate sleep and relaxation. Stress presents in different ways such as procrastination, eating too much or too little, sleeping too much or too little, trying to do too many things at the same time, pacing about but getting very little done, forgetfulness, difficulty making decisions among many others. It is recommended to discuss any symptoms with your primary health care provider for further assessment.

Tobacco smoking and illicit use of drugs/substances

These should be avoided as they increase the risk of cardiovascular(heart) diseases.

Alcohol consumption

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans define moderate alcohol consumption as having up to one drink a day for women and two drinks a day for men, should be done only by adults of legal drinking age. It does NOT recommend that people who do not drink alcohol start drinking for any reasons. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC) define a standard drink as being equal to 14.0 grams (0.6 ounces) of pure alcohol and this amount of pure alcohol is found in 12 ounces of beer (5% alcohol content), 8 ounces of malt liquor (7% alcohol content), 5 ounces of wine (12% alcohol content) and 1.5 ounces or a “shot” of 80-proof (40% alcohol content) distilled spirits or liquor (e.g., gin, rum, vodka, whiskey).

This information is intended for health promotion and NOT to encourage alcohol consumption. Information provided here is not intended to and should NOT replace health advice or recommendations from one’s primary healthcare provider.

Appropriate use of prescribed medication

Using medication as prescribed by the physician/specialist also contributes to good heart health. Advice should be sought from licensed and authorised healthcare professionals and prescribing physician before commencement, alteration or discontinuation of a medication for proper guidance and adequate evaluation.

Regular health screening and check-ups

Discussing health issues with the healthcare providers to assess risk, as well as routine check-up after the lockdown period, would help identify risks, detect early disease which is not yet causing any symptoms for effective management.

Heart diseases (for example, ischemic heart diseases) are among the leading causes of illness and death worldwide, with a common risk factor as atherosclerosis( build-up of plaque consisting of cholesterol, fatty deposits among others in the walls of the blood vessel, thereby affecting blood flow and could result in high blood pressure), however, a number of them can be prevented by making healthier choices.

Health quote of the week “Treatment without prevention is simply unsustainable” –Bill Gates