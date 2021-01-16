By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State government has revealed that since the advent of the COVID-19 second wave, 566 persons have been arrested, 502 convicted, and 32 clubs and event centres shutdown for breaching the regulations in the state aimed at combatting the pandemic.

Among the notable event centres shut by the Lagos State Safety Commission include the Event Hall of Eko Club, which was closed down last Tuesday.

It was gathered that Lagos prosecutors had begun requesting presiding magistrates to ensure that anyone apprehended for breaching the regulations are made to undergo a mandatory COVID-19 test.

These and more were revealed in the January 14, 2021 letter from the Lagos State Ministry of Justice.

In the document, the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo, addressed the concerns of a lawyer and member of the Body of Benchers, Mr Kunle Uthman, over the second wave of the pandemic in Lagos.

Uthman, in a January 13, 2021 letter to the AG, accused the Lagos State government of inadvertently aiding the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that things were “business as usual” in the state.

He alleged that the state was failing to enforce safety protocols, adding that government officials were complicit in flouting COVID-19 preventive protocols.