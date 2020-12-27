By Lukman Olabiyi

No fewer than twelve night clubs and recreation centres have been sealed by the Lagos State Government for breaching COVID-19 protocol.

The state government through the Lagos State Safety Commission (LSSC) carried out routine enforcement and monitoring activities throughout the holiday season to monitor compliance with the governments directive on the COVID-19 pandemic especially as it concerns social and recreational centers.

The operations led by the Director General, LSSC, Mr. Lanre Mojola and his team sealed over 12 facilities including; DNA Night Club, Buzz Bar, Silverfox, Cocoon, Westend Nightclub, Rumours, Lekki Waterside, Landmark Event Centre, The Wave Beach club amongst others.

Mojola however, mentioned that recalcitrant establishments who broke the goverment seal and continued partying will be charged to court once documentation has been properly processed.

He affirmed that the state government is committed to curbing the spread of the virus and would leave no stone unturned to achieve this mandate.

During the earlier monitoring and enforcement drive carried out over the weekend starting the 19th of December, 2020 other facilities such as Cubana Ikeja GRA, The Corner Lekki, 355 Restaurant and Night Club , Victoria Island amongst others were sealed.

According to him, mass gatherings at restaurants, bars, cafes and public places without observing neccessary safety guidelines will increase the spread of the virus.

He therefore urged the public to maintain and observe all the necessary safety precautions as they celebrate the Christmas holidays whilst remembering the reason for the season which bothers on sacrifice.

He maintained that people must take responsibility and urged all and sundry to co-operate with the government to effectively curtail the virus.