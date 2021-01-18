COVID–19 protocol has caused set back for hearing of the suit against Lagos State Government over possession of a property at Osborne Foreshore Estate.

Residents of the estate are currently in legal battle with the state government over it alleged attempt to use a property within the estate for commercial purposes.

The suit which had earlier been slated for hearing before the State High court, was however ,stalled due to COVID-19 protocols. The recent rise in the cases of COVID-19 in the state had forced the state government to direct all its workers from Grade level 14 downward to work from home. The Lagos state Government was granted a motion ex-parte in which it seeks to restrain any group of persons from preventing it from taking full control of a property at Osborne Foreshore Estate.

The motion ex-parte which was filed on December 10, 2020, before Justice T A O Oyekan with file number LD/4422/2029 was grant on Monday bDecember 21,2020 after the condition needed were fulfilled. The property located at plot 10, block 11, Royal park avenue, Osborne phase 11 foreshore, has also been a subject of litigation at the Federal High Court with suit number FCH/L/CS/1609/2014.