The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has advised passengers and other airport users, particularly those at the General Aviation Terminal, Lagos, to always comply with protocols on COVID-19.

It’s General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, in a statement on Monday in Lagos, said this was to ensure their safety.

“The authority will like to emphasise that in line with government protocols, arriving passengers are to walk down to designated car parks to board their vehicles.

“No driver is permitted to pick up arriving passenger(s) at the frontage of the terminals,” said Yakubu.

According to her, all drivers must park and wait inside the car parks, while arriving passengers are to walk down to the car parks to board their vehicles.

“For departing passengers, drivers are only allowed to drop off passengers in front of the terminals.

“They are not permitted to wait for any reason after dropping their passengers, it is only a drop-off zone,” she said.

Yakubu advised all customers to strictly adhere to the rules to ease facilitation and enhance safety of all airport users. (NAN)