Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), yesterday, in Abuja arrested 20 violators of the COVID-19 protocols within the city .

It was gathered that 20 lawbreakers, made up of 18 males and two females, were dragged before Chief Magistrate Raphael Egbe of the FCT Mobile Court, sitting at the Eagle Square.

The offenders were prosecuted on a one-count charge of violating COVID-19 protocols by not wearing face masks.

The offenders were arrested across the city, from the popular UTC Shopping Complex in Area 10 and Mug Plaza, Area II Shopping Complex, Garki International Market and other places.

They were, however, given an option of fines ranging from N1,000 to N5,000, depending on their demeanour and conduct during and after the arrests.

FCT COVID-19 Protocols Enforcement Task Force Chairman, Ikharo Attah, who led the operations, disclosed about seven parks were closed down within two days of the commencement of the exercise.

Attah said one of his men, an officer of the Nigeria Police Force, was badly wounded on the nose by hoodlums who were attempting to obstruct the task force operation and escape arrests.

He appealed to the public to always obey the protocols for their health and that of their families.

“The enforcement has been on for some days now. We conducted a night operation on Wednesday and we had a very tough time.

“One of our police officer was attacked and badly injured on the nose and he is recuperating in the hospital now.

“We have so far prosecuted about 20 persons today. Four from the parks and 16 others for disobeying COVID-19 health protocols of face masks.

“We are begging people in the FCT to comply. We are not happy doing this but to save ourselves, we have to do it” he said.