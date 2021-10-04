From Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The family of late business mogul Capt Hosa Okunbo declared on Monday that all COVID-19 protocols would be strictly enforced at his funeral.

Addressing the media at the late Okunbo’s Aiguobasimwin residence in Benin City, on behalf of the Okunbo family, the late mogul’s younger brother, Mr Kingsley Okunbo, who disclosed this while outlining activities to mark the burial of their brother, father, uncle and grandfather, said Tuesday and Wednesday are slated for tributes by family and friends.

Flanked by the daughter of the deceased and wife of the Olu of Warri, Olori Atuwatse III, his brother, Pastor Dadinson Okunbo, and sister, Edith Nwabuzor and other members of the family, the younger Okunbo also stated that by Friday, there would be funeral service, while Saturday and Sunday are for a social outing and thanksgiving service, respectively.

He thanked the Edo State Government, Nigeria Petroleum Development Company (NNPC) and the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), for providing ambulances during the week-long burial, just as he also commended those who have come to commiserate with the family.

‘As pained as we are, with the kind of life that our brother lived, our loss is heaven’s gain,’ the Okunbo family said.

