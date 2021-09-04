By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has promised to invest in traditional medicine, even as he challenged practitioners to prove their worth by providing medicine that can cure different deadly diseases.

He stated this at the 2021 African Traditional Medicine Day celebration held at Alausa, Ikeja.

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, charged the practitioners to live up to expectation of the people in the area of health care delivery, by coming up with the medicine that could cure deadly diseases.

He however, decried the rising rate of deforestation in the country, noting that natural herbs that could help in tackling major pandemic are gradually going into extinction.

Speaking with journalists at the occasion, Chairman Lagos State Traditional Medicine Board, Prof Adebunkola Adefule-Ositelu disclosed that very soon, the Federal Government would announce its invention for COVID-19 cure.

Adefule-Ositelu said that traditional medicine for the pandemic had already gone through all the necessary stages to confirm its efficacy.

She added that the herb had also been approved by the National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

The Professor boasted that the herbs worked perfectly in curing the pandemic, adding that several notable Lagosians infected with the COVID-19 had used the herbs before they tested negative to the virus. She described the campaign against African medicine as malicious and selfish.

