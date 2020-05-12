While receiving the relief materials, Igwe Eze, thanked the college profusely for responding to the needs of the community. He said the college has demonstrated true love for the people of the community and promised that the palliatives would be judiciously distributed to families to alleviate their burdens. The monarch prayed for God’s blessings on the college and her leadership, as he assured the provost of the continued support of the host community to the institution.

Also speaking, the Palace Secretary, Chief Benedict Maduagwu, Odozi Obodo, noted that the relief materials would bring smiles on the faces of families, whose lives had taken a pathetic downturn due to the Coronavirus pandemic.