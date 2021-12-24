From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 (PSC) has warned that it may consider issuing restrictions on gatherings and curfews if the current surge in the number of cases continues.

Chairman of PSC on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha stated this in a statement in Abuja, yesterday advising Nigerians to celebrate responsibly during the Christmas and New Year holiday season.

He reminded Nigerians about the need to continue to comply to COVID-19 safety measures in order to reduce the surge of new COVID-19 cases, warning that the country’s healthcare system was already overburdened.

“As we prepare to celebrate with our families and love ones, it is important that we do so safely by taking necessary precautionary measures to stop the further spread of COVID-19 in our country,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to avoid non-essential interstate travel at this period as this increased the risk of spreading infection from one place to another.

“People who intend to travel are encouraged to take a rapid COVID-19 test to confirm status as many infected persons are asymptomatic.”

The SGF reminded Nigerians that the country was experiencing the 4th wave of COVID-19 as new cases have continued to rise.

“This is the result of a mix of very low vaccination coverage, increased travels and movements, reduced compliance to public health social measures and highly transmissible Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant now circulating in the country.”

Mustapha reiterated the need for Nigerians to imbibe the culture of citizen’s responsibility and avoid activities that involve mass gathering especially in enclosed spaces.

“Families are advised to limit the number of visitors to their homes and put in place precautionary safety measures; any gathering in excess of 50 people should be done in open spaces with physical distancing; indoor religious congregation should be limited to 50 per cent capacity with full compliance to public health social measures and face masks and hand sanitisers should be used at all times regardless of vaccination status while in public spaces.”

Mustapha also urged Nigerians to take the full dose of COVID-19 vaccination including the booster dose to reduce risk of severe infection and death in case of exposure to COVID-19.

“Seize the opportunity provided by the mass-vaccination campaign to ensure that your family and loved ones receive their COVID-19 vaccines including the 3rd dose (booster shot) at the nearest vaccination centre.”