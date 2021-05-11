From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19, has advised Nigerians to ignore the video circulating on social media on fake lockdown that was made under the defunct Presidential Taskforce (PTF), that it is not new.

A statement by Director, Information Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, said the video has nothing to do with the new guidelines released Monday.

The statement read: “The PSC wishes to inform the public that the audiovisual clip of the erstwhile National Coordinator under the defunct PTF circulating on the social media, is an old video and has nothing to do with the recent guidelines released.

“PSC states unequivocally that the recently released Implementation Guidelines is a reissue of the guidelines published on April 27, 2020 and not new as being speculated but to reinforce existing provisions of the COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations, 2021 to serve as a reminder that COVID-19 is still virulent.

“The Presidential Steering Committee urges the public to disregard the old video of PTF circulating on the social media and to comply with Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions on COVID-19 in all their activities to avoid a surge as being experienced in some parts of the world.

“All state governments are to please ensure strict compliance.”

The Phase Four of the phased restriction of movements which came into effect from 00:01 hours of Tuesday, 11th May, 2021, states:

• Restrictions on mass gatherings outside workplace settings, with a maximum number of 50 people in enclosed spaces (weddings, funerals etc.). Approved gatherings must be held with physical distancing measures and other non- pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) in place and enforced;

• Enforcement of mandatory requirements for a 7-day quarantine for all international passengers arriving from all countries, while institutional quarantine for international passengers arriving from specific high burden countries;

• Enforce temperature checks and “No-Mask, No-Entry” policy in all public settings, workplace buildings, businesses, places of worship, recreational facilities, markets and motor parks. Access to government and commercial premises should be denied for persons not wearing facemasks;

• Maintain restriction on resumption to work of government staff from GL.12 and below;

• Limit government meetings to virtual platforms as much as possible while maintaining restrictions on physical meetings including official trips, oversight visits and board meetings until further notice;

• Event centres, bars and night clubs shall remain closed until further notice; and

• Restaurants to p r o v i d e e a t – in at 50% capacity and provide takeaways, drive throughs and home delivery.

The PSC said these measures are to enable the Government of Nigeria effectively prevent and/or control the resurgence of an acute phase of the pandemic, continue to strengthen the country’s public health systems, and to protect the lives of Nigerians and the economy.

“It is critical that greater ownership and responsibility for these measures are secured from both the general public and government institutions across Federal and State levels, with enforcement by the relevant authorities.

“It is believed that these steps will help consolidate the gains made thus far and position the country to effectively overcome the pandemic going forward”, the National Incident Manager, Mukhtar Mohammed, had said at Monday briefing of the PSC.