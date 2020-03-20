Uche Usim, Abuja

Henceforth, pensioners seeking verification at the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) are to submit their documents via a designated email as the agency has suspended physical consultation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement from the management with the heading “Temporary Changes to PTAD’s Walkin-Verification and Complaints Resolution Processes” said it altered the verification and complaints resolution procedure in the interest of public safety.

It reads: “PTAD wishes to inform the general public that in view of the current world health challenges occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic, we have made temporary changes to our verification and complaints resolution.

“Pensioners wishing to be verified should submit their documents by email to [email protected] or by regular mail to Director, Pensioner Support Services Department,” it reads.

The statement said the pensioners will subsequently be invited on a given date to attend verification following review of their documentation.

For pensioners having complaints should submit their complaints by email to the agency’s website, while those pensioners with enquiries can also send email to designated addresses.

“PTAD will ensure respond to the needs of our pensioners in a timely manner and provide feedback promptly.

“The directorate’s greatest concern remains the continued wellbeing of our senior citizens and our staff. These temporary measures are therefore only intended to ensure their safety and comfort. Management regrets any inconvenience this may cause,” the statement added.