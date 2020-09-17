Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 pandemic, has announced the extension of COVID-19 test result for the incoming passengers from 72 hours to 120 hours in line with the new policy across the country.

The coordinator of PTF on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, stated this at Thursday’s briefing of the task force.

He reiterated that the post arrival test was to be carried out on the day seven after arrival and all passengers must have uploaded all necessary COVID-19 test results and generate a code that would be presented at the Nigeria airports.

Aliyu added that children below 10 years and diplomats were exempted from testing after arrival but must upload negative PCR COVID-19 test result and QR Code before boarding.

The coordinator has also ruled out the possibility of the federal government bearing the cost of COVID-19 test for incoming passengers, describing it as a burden much to much to bear.

According to him, the number of passengers coming into the country was above 5,000 and it would be a huge burden for the federal government to take up the financial burden of the COVID-19 test.

On the reported fake COVID-19 test results, the coordinator explained that 13 countries had discrepancy in COVID-19 test result, with nine having a high number.

He explained that what this means is that the passengers from these countries present negative COVID-19 test results but when tested in country, most of them have their results turn out positive in Nigeria after arrival.

He, however, said the PTF was working with the affected countries to correct the anomaly.

Meanwhile, the director general of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Agency, NCAA, Captain Musa Nuhu said all issues with online registration have been resolved.

Nuhu urged the passengers to do most of the online activities to avoid delay after arriving the airport.