Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has described Ogun State Government efforts towards curtailing the coronavirus pandemic as exemplary, assuring that the Federal Government will adequately refund the state for its expenses on the outbreak.

This was made known when the PTF delegation on COVID-19 paid a courtesy call on Governor Dapo Abiodun after visiting the Ministry of Health in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, to interface with the state on how its strides can be replicated in other states.

Led by Executive Director, National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Faisal Shuaib, the PTF said Ogun State is an example when it comes to doing things right on COVID-19, the task force also recommended that other states should learn about the coping and flattening strategies of Ogun, adopted by the state when it recorded the index case of the pandemic in February.

Shauib acknowledged the innovative deployment of technology by the state to fight the pandemic.

He pointed out that the use of existing structure in Ogun to fight coronavirus pictured the gospel the PTF has been preaching to various states in the country.