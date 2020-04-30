PZ Cussons Foundation, in collaboration with Foundation for Refugee Economic Empowerment (FREE), is donating soaps to over 40,000 people towards controlling the spread of COVID-19 in six Nigerian cities.

FREE is a UK and Nigerian charity that aims to provide high quality, timely, accountable, and inclusive humanitarian assistance to displaced persons towards enabling them to return to normal and sustainable productive lives.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Prof. Eyitayo Lambo, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of PZ Cussons Foundation.

Prof. Lambo said, “we have since learned that one of the simple ways to stay protected against the coronavirus is by consistent hand washing with soap. Sadly, however, not everyone can afford to do this. So, the PZ Cussons Foundation has partnered with FREE to ensure that even the most vulnerable communities are catered for at such a time as this to support the ongoing efforts to stem the spread and contain the virus in Nigeria.”

According to him, this kind gesture is to be extended to many vulnerable communities in other regions in the country.