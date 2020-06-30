The PZ Cussons Foundation, in keeping up with its promise to extend its support for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria by encouraging hand washing, recently donated soaps to the Lagos State Ministry of Health towards controlling the spread of COVID-19 in Lagos State. The donation was received in Lagos by the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr Olusegun Ogboye.

The PZ Cussons Foundation had previously donated soaps to over 40,000 people in six major cities across Nigeria in collaboration with the Foundation for Refugee Economic Empowerment (FREE), a UK and Nigerian Charity that aims to provide high quality, timely, accountable, and inclusive humanitarian assistance to displaced persons towards enabling them to return to normal and sustainable productive lives. The Foundation made a promise to extend this gesture to other areas of the country affected by the pandemic, one which it has now fulfilled.