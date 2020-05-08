BUA Foundation has donated five ambulances and 20 Hilux vehicles to assist the Kano state government in stemming the spread of the virus as part of its COVID-19 Health Infrastructure and Response Grant for the state.

The Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Africa’s leading foods and infrastructure conglomerate, BUA Group founded by Abdul Samad Rabiu.

Speaking while presenting the vehicles to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, Rabiu noted that a united effort was needed to curtail the coronavirus pandemic which continues to take its toll on the lives of Nigerians and businesses.Represented by the Government Relations Director, BUA Group, Dr. Idi Hong, the company’s Executive Chairman stated that the vehicles will enable the Kano government tackle the pandemic head-on so that life can return to normal in the state. He said: “I should tell you that these vehicles and ambulances are to support the state government’s good effort in controlling this COVID-19 pandemic from contact tracing to movement of supplies, logistics and also, quick response to clinical cases.”

In his response, the state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, said his government was excited by the donation, noting that it has come at the right time given that transportation has become an essential part of the campaign to stop the pandemicin conveying those saddled with the responsibility of taking care of victims of COVID-19.