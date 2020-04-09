Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

The first private radio station in Ekiti State, Voice 89.9 FM, has distributed cash and food items to hundreds of vulnerable residents to alleviate the suffering occasioned by COVID-19 lockdown.

Beneficiaries have been trooping to the radio station’s corporate office along NTA-Ilawe Road in Ado-Ekiti throughout the week to receive cash and food items.

The radio station that has been making waves since it was established in 2017 is owned by former Minister of State for Works, Prince Dayo Adeyeye.

Appeal for donations of cash and food items to assist the needy was made on the station’s popular Yoruba newspaper review programme, ‘EDOKI IROHIN’.

The station’s General Manager, Donald Falayi, told reporters on Thursday that not less than 600 persons had benefited from the scheme since it was officially flagged off on April 1.

Falayi described the gesture as a Voice FM’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) performed in aid of the vulnerable people who need support during the period of lockdown.

According to him, platform is still open to any willing donor to reach out to more people needing succour during COVID-19 lockdown.

He disclosed that some public spirited individuals donated the cash and food items distributed which he said was part of the station’s corporate social responsibility.

Adeyeye, who was the biggest donor, said the gesture was in recognition that government efforts at providing relief was bound to be inadequate.

The former Chairman of Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs spokesman noted that privileged Nigerians must give a helping hand to the poor to complement government’s efforts.

A beneficiary, Miss Temidayo Oyewole, commended the management of Voice FM for providing the succour and identifying with the masses during COVID-19 shutdown.

She said: “We want to thank the authorities of Voice FM for giving us money and food during this period. This is a proof that their station is a friend of the masses.”

Another beneficiary, Mrs. Abike Esan said: “When we heard on the radio that we should come and collect food, I just decided to come and try my luck and here am I with the rice given to me.

“Our prayer is that this station will continue to move forward and we pray that God will answer the prayers of Senator Adeyeye and take him to greater heights in life.”

Mr. Femi Ikusagba said: “The times are hard and a lot of low income families are finding it increasingly difficult to fend for themselves, given this lockdown.

“We are grateful to Voice FM, this station is a blessing to us in Ekiti.”