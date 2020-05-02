Rangers International Football Supporters Club has urged the League Management Company (LMC) to ensure the completion of 2019/2020 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) immediately after coronavirus pandemic to determine the real winner.

Ibuchukwu Nwodo the chairman of the club said this while speaking with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Saturday.

Nwodo said that it would be unfair to end the league midway.

The league was suspended on March 18, due to COVID-19.

He said that the circumstance which led to the league suspension was not what somebody should take advantage of.

” I do not buy the idea of ending Nigerian league with Plateau United FC as the champions.

” Hearing the general manager of Plateau United asking the League Management Company (LMC) to declare them champions after playing 25 matches when other clubs played below 25 matches proved that they are not fit to be the real champion.

” Plateau United was among the few clubs that have played 25 matches out of 38 matches with 13 remaining, while some clubs played 21, 23 and 24 matches as the case may be.

”Thirteen to 17 outstanding matches per club are much to be swept under the carpet, ” he said.

Nwodo urged the LMC and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to consult FIFA on the issue.

” FIFA has been working out modalities on how to fast track the league globally after the coronavirus pandemic.

” The modalities includes having three breaks in a match and five changes in a match, is enough to play three matches in a week,” he said.

He said that the LMC and NFF would not be fair to Rangers FC if they declare Plateau United winners of the league.

” We lost our prolific striker Ifeanyi George to a fatal accident while traveling home after NPFL announced suspension of our league.

” Had it been that the league was on, Rangers management will not give them the break and he would he will not have thought of travelling.

” It is better to finish the league to determine the true champions so that we can save our face at the continental contest come next season, ” Nwodo said.(NAN)