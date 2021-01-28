Elder statesman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has said COVID-19 is real and dangerous urging citizens to be wise and keep safe.

The Chairman, Board of Trustees of Iwuanyanwu Nationale Ambulance in the Six Geo-political Zones in Nigeria, in a statement congratulated President Mohammadu Buhari, governors of the 36 States and FCT minister,Chairman of the COVID-19 Presidential Task Force, Boss Mustapha, Minister of Health, Nigeria Medical Association and all stakeholders in the health sector on their efforts towards containing the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“COVID-19 is no doubt the worst pandemic mankind has witnessed in recent times. We wish to inform all Nigerians that it is real, dangerous and fatal. From the research and investigation conducted by the Iwuanyanwu Nationale Ambulance, it does appear that this virus might stay with mankind for quite some time. For example scientists have proved that the original virus has undergone a mutation. Under normal scientific situation, any virus after mutation should be weaker than the original virus but all available reports show that the mutated virus is in this case more deadly than the original virus. This situation complicates the process of vaccine production as the vaccine produced based on the original virus may not be effective in fighting the subsequent mutated virus.