Vivian Onyebukwa

Recare, a personal style brand, and manufacturers of Natures Gentle Touch haircare solutions, has donated 500 cartons of Herbal Blend Hand Sanitizers to the Lagos State government, as part of efforts to curtail the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus, which is currently ravaging lives across the globe.

Presenting the items at the Lagos government warehouse in Lekki, Chijioke Anaele, General Manager, Recare, stated that it is necessary for the private sector to aid the effort of the government, and as a personal style brand, there is no better time than now.

“The Herbal Blend Hand Sanitizers, which has been in existence for the past five years is in line with our promise to provide quality products to our customers for personal hygiene. And so with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, we found it necessary to support the Lagos State government, which is the society in which we are operating with 5,000 units, to ensure that people take preventive measures and also ensure that those who cannot afford it, get it. We know that the government has the structure for effective distribution.”

Dr. Fredric Oladehinde, Commissioner for Transport, while receiving the items on behalf of the state government commended Recare for supporting the government to battle the COVID-19 virus in the state and by extension, Nigeria.

He noted that COVID-19 is not a joke and that it is real. “We are very appreciative of what they’ve done”.

He called on other private organisations to emulate Recare’s gesture as the war against the pandemic can only be won collectively.

He reiterated the need for members of the public to stay at home, and stay safe, while also adhering to all laid down regulations as given by health officials to curtail the pandemic.

On how the government intends to distribute the hand sanitizers to ensure that it gets to those who cannot afford it, which is the company’s desire, Dr. Oladehinde stated that the government has a section, through the Ministry of Wealth Creation that compiles names of people that are in need of items donated to the government.

He assured representatives of Recare that the government will do as they wish.

Recare recently put its laboratory and factory into overdrive to meet the increased demand of its hand sanitizer, classified an essential product in the prevention of the spread of the COVID-19 virus in Nigeria.

Speaking on why this became necessary, a statement signed by Chika Ikenga, Group Managing Director of the company said: “We have been monitoring global data and trends since January and realised early, that the demand for hand sanitizers would increase exponentially in Nigeria as the virus began to spread across the world. We were well prepared for the unprecedented demand.”

In addition, Recare also reduced prices and also extended the product range to make the hand sanitizers more accessible to the broader population.

Ikenga urged Nigerians to wash their hands and sanitize frequently during the day, whilst observing social distancing.