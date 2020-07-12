Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Reckitt Benckiser (RB), makers of Dettol and Jik has donated hygiene products worth N65 million to Federal Ministry of Health to enable it respond to coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria, improve access to health, hygiene and nutrition for Nigerians.

Donated items included hygiene products such as antiseptic disinfectants, dettol soaps, Jik bleach, full Personal Protective Equipments (PPE), and 100 mobile hand wash units to be installed at locations as advised by the ministry of health.

The donations which was presented by representatives of RB at the Federal Ministry of Health, Abuja, was received by the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, in company of other senior ministry officials.

In his remarks, the Minister thanked RB for the donations, stating that “you have been in business for five decades, which tells us you know the health history of Nigeria”.

He promised that the Ministry will distribute the items to it agencies, after it might have informed the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 about the donation.

General Manager, RB Nigeria Health, Mr. Dayanand Sriram, in his remarks said the purpose of the donation was to help protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world.

He said it was a delight for them to support the Federal Ministry of Health, and also to play their part in stemming the effects of the pandemic in Nigeria. “We will continue to support the Federal and State Governments, as well as the health authorities’ efforts in the fight against COVID-19,” he promised.

He added: “We have a critical role to play in promoting hygiene, and Dettol has been supporting the Government’s effort through its school hygiene and new Mum’s education programs over the past seven years.”

Meanwhile, the Country Manager, RB Hygiene West Africa, Mr. Asif Hashimi, said, “For decades, Jik has been a popular feature in Nigerian homes and hospitals, and known for very effective surface cleaning and laundry for up to 99.9 percent germ-kill.

“This is a critical time, and this contribution is in line with Jik’s long term mission of helping Nigerian households maintain good hygiene and a clean environment that helps to curb the spread of infectious diseases caused by germs.”