Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has expressed gratitude to

President Muhammadu Buhari, his colleagues at the governors’ forum and

other political and religious leaders for standing by him when he was

down with coronavirus.

The governor said it was only by the grace of God that that he was

alive today after being down with COVID-19 for over one month.

In a special broadcast to the people of Abia state last night after he

resumed work on Wednesday, Ikpeazu said, “I shall remain indebted and

eternally grateful to our dear President and Commander in Chief,

Muhammadu Buhari, the Vice President and members of the National

Economic Council (NEC).

“How can I forget the support, I received from my colleagues in the

Nigerian Governors’ Forum under the able leadership of Governor Kayode

Fayemi. The ‘Jewel in the pack’ Governor Dave Umahi will remain a true

brother and friend. I am grateful to members of the National Assembly,

especially those from Abia for their sustained love and solidarity.

“The Honourable Speaker and Members of the State House of Assembly,

members of the State Executive Council and all our leaders at all

levels, leaders and members of various religious organizations, our

Traditional Rulers, Ndi Abia State Advisory Council, Political Leaders

from across party lines”, also received the governor’s appreciation.

Governor Ikpeazu in a special way thanked his deputy, Ude Oko Chukwu

for holding forth the leadership of the state and ensured it remained

politically stable when he was away.

Ikpeazu used the broadcast to inform the people of Abia that the

reality of COVID 19 was beyond dispute, stressing that the virus was

not only real but has the capacity to kill and destroy lives, if not

properly managed and attended to.

“We must understand that contracting this disease is not a death

sentence. What is required of us is that all necessary steps be taken,

ranging from early diagnosis and treatment. But at this time, the most

important point to note is that all of us must take individual

responsibility for our health and those of our family members,

especially the vulnerable ones among us.

“More than ever before, we must take seriously, all the prevention

protocols as advised by the NCDC and other relevant Government Health

Agencies”, Ikpeazu advised.

He said his administration will leave no stone unturned in it fight

against COVID-19. “I pledge the strong commitment of my administration

to this fight. At the outbreak of COVID-19, Abia did not have a

molecular laboratory anywhere in the state, and we had to take samples

from our people to other states. Undertaking such excruciating journey

at a time when life is on the line, made me take a decision to put an

end to that cycle. Today, I am happy to inform you that the molecular

laboratory we ordered from abroad had since arrived and has been

running for some weeks now”.

He said with the facility in place, people of the state now have the

opportunity to present themselves for the test and urged all to take

advantage of the window.

Ikpeazu said while the state government was in agreement with the

global community that life can not end because of the pandemic which

necessitated the relaxing of the initial lockdowns, he however said

considerable care should be taken before the reopening of schools

since government’s major concern was the health and safety of school

children.

The governor used the occasion to inform of road projects his

administration has embarked upon and assured he would strive to

complete them as to give the people new lease of life.