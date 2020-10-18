THE Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Workers Union of Nigeria (RATTAWU) has urged governments at all levels to end ways of giving social security to citizens as a form of post COVID-19 recovery package.

While noting some of the shortcomings of the recovery plan by the Federal Government, the group said it had negative implications on wage workers. National president of RATTAWU, Dr. Kabir Garba Tsanni, who gave the advice in Asaba, also faulted over N3 trillion budgeted for debt servicing in the 2021 budget.