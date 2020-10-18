Paul Osuyi, Asaba
THE Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Workers Union of Nigeria (RATTAWU) has urged governments at all levels to end ways of giving social security to citizens as a form of post COVID-19 recovery package.
While noting some of the shortcomings of the recovery plan by the Federal Government, the group said it had negative implications on wage workers. National president of RATTAWU, Dr. Kabir Garba Tsanni, who gave the advice in Asaba, also faulted over N3 trillion budgeted for debt servicing in the 2021 budget.
Tsanni spoke during the opening session of the Central Working Committee (CWC) and National Executive Committee (NEC) of the union. The union leader said the proposed amount for debt servicing was more than a single digit of the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), adding that it was an indication that the future of the country was being mortgaged.
His words: “This is not a good sign. Rather, it is an indication that we are mortgaging the future of generations yet to come. What this implies is that as a people of conscience, we must change our attitude.
