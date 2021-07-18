By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has pleaded with the residents of the State to adhere strictly with the COVID-19 protocol.

The governor plea was as a result of fresh red alert placed on Lagos, FCT, and five other states by the Federal Government .

The red alert follows the confirmation of the Delta Variant of COVID-19 and the rising number of infections and hospitalization in the country.

Sanwo-Olu made the plea at the presentation of party flag to all the chairmanship candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming Loca Government Election that will hold on July 24.

The governor gave assurance the government will continue to do it best to manage the situation but urged the citizens as well to play their own part by adhering strictly to the protocol.

He said: “We are monitoring the positivity rate ; we are doing two things, we don’t want to unnecessary scare people and at the same time, ensure that we are very proactive.

On a daily basis, we are checking the rate of positivity and we are managing it. But that having been said, everybody is expect to act responsibly, to protect themselves and their families. And that is why as a responsible government, we are tell our people the truth and being transparently. Where we are now ; We are communicating efficiently to our citizens, please where you do not need to gather, please don’t gather. Where you cannot avoid unnecessary non COVID-19 compliance don’t go there. If you want to go out please where your face mask, please adhere strictly to protocol. We are doing everything to ensure that we flatten the curve. We have open isolation centres and Federal Government has assured us that by ending of August, we are going to get another batch of vaccine and we will start rolling it out the vaccination exercise again”.