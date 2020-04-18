The Red Cross Society on Saturday began a door-to-door sensitisation in Kaduna State as a measure to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

The State Communication Coordinator, Mr Peter Ochu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the exercise began in Kachia and would be extended to other communities in the state.

“We started the door-to-door sensitisation in rural communities in Kachia and hope to extend it to other communities.

“We understand that lack of proper information about the spread of the virus is one of the factors militating against total compliance to the lockdown, social distancing and sanitary measures,’’ Ochu said.

He said that part of the sensitisation was training in basic knowledge and preventive measures of COVID-19 with emphasis on correct hand washing with soap and water as well as alcohol based hand sanitiser.

Ochu urged the public to access accurate information from the society’s official websites and encouraged them to take courses on COVID-19 from e-learning platforms such as – www.ifrc.csod.com or www.who.int and on www.ncdc.gov.ng .

“We can go a long way in this fight against COVID-19 if we all can give accurate information and this is part of what the Red Cross can offer at this crucial time.

“The state branch will continue to reach every nook and cranny of the state as far as resources allow,’’ he said.

Also speaking, Mr Jubril Abdullahi, the state Vice Chairman of the society, said the branch was committed to ensuring that everyone in the state got the basic knowledge about the virus directly or indirectly.

Abdullahi said that the Red Cross was committed to assisting the most vulnerable in society and called for enrolment into the organisation.

He also said that the Red Cross in Kachia had active volunteers who were ready to work for the sake of humanity and called on stakeholders to support the endeavour. (NAN)