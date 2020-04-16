The Red Cross Society in Kaduna, on Thursday distributed hand sanitisers to security agents at various check points across the state.

Its State Secretary, Mr Sunday Awulu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the exercise was part of the Red Cross tradition of contributing to humanitarian endeavours.

Awulu said the organisation has seen the efforts made by the security personnel since the lockdown and felt the need to assist them.

“The State branch of the Nigerian Red Cross can no longer watch security personel make great sacrifices in enforcing the law on the highways without us contributing our quota to keep them safe, no matter how small.

“We are giving out these sanitisers as a preventive measure to safeguard their health because we know they also need it.

NAN reports that during the exercise which lasted for hours, the security personal at the various check points at the time of the distribution were also given tips on how to use the sanitiser. (NAN)