Kaduna State Red Cross Society on Friday said it would begin a door-to-door sensitisation as a measure to tackle the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

The State Communication coordinator, Mr Peter Ochu, said this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Kaduna.

Ochu explained that the state branch had identified lack of proper information about spread of the virus as one of the factors militating against total compliance to the lockdown, social distancing and sanitary measures.

“As COVID-19 continues to bite hard and causing nations to lock down, the necessity for humanitarian intervention in the area of sensitising the populace about the deadly virus cannot be over- emphasised.

“We want to embark on a door to door sensitisation for residents to safeguard their health and comply with the stay at home rules by the government.

Ochu said that the Kaduna Red Cross Emergency and First Aid Team are on standby in case of any emergencies.

“We will continue to sensitise the people through different media in spite of the lockdown.

“The branch secretary has put in place modalities to embark on door-to-door sensitisation throughout this period and beyond to enlighten the people on measures to stay safe from the virus,” Ochu said.

According to him, the sensitisation will be led by the health Coordinator, Mr Aminu Aliyu, and the Branch acting disaster management coordinator, Mr Stanley Asukwo.

Ochu said the organisation would distribute educational pamphlets to households and individuals on measures to improve on their hygiene.

“Social distancing and hand washing demonstrations will be part of the sensitisation which will kick off in Kaduna metropolis next week.

“The Branch Chairman Elder Sunday Oibe is making plans to support other branches through the National Headquarters with IEC materials to enable them to begin same exercise in other LGAs in the state,” he said.

He appealed to individuals and organisations to assist the state Red Cross with safety materials like hand gloves and sanitisers among others for it to reach out to more households in the state. (NAN)