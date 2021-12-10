To the former British and Commonwealth boxing champion, Peter Oboh, most Nigerians are not happy over the country being added to the red list of those not permitted to enter the United Kingdom because of COVID-19.

According to the ex-pugilist turned cleric, the measure has definitely made it impossible for a Nigerian without British passport or residential permit to get a visa to travel to the United Kingdom.

“Not just that, even those that have residential permits and those with British passports must go through expensive quarantine to be allowed to move freely in the UK. The truth is that the British government is only trying to protect its citizens and those residing in their country. Even Saudi Arabia has suspended flight from Nigeria. I think this has nothing to do with travelling apartheid as some may claim,” he posited.

Apostle Oboh said further: “A good government must learn to protect its own citizens. I think that is what the British government is trying to do. So, the Nigerian government should learn some lessons from this too.”

However, Oboh said he suspected the government had unwittingly contributed to the whole scenario through its public listing of people killed by COVID-19. “I think the Nigerian government played a part in it (red list) unknowingly by its promotion of people killed by COVID-19 and those that have been infected by the virus, even though many believe that Nigerians are among the lucky ones in Africa.”

